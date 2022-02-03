Queen mocked by 'disgraced Lord' for abandoning Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II has been deemed a 'disgrace' by a Lord for exiling Prince Andrew amid his sexual assault scandal.

The Former Daily Telegraph owner, Lord Conrad Black says it is a shame for the Queen "to have withdrawn from him all of the dignities exercised ex officio for centuries by the second son of the reigning monarch", the Daily Mail has reported.



He adds: "No one could be a more inviting target for such scurrilous abuse of the legal system than a prominent member of the British Royal Family."



Lord Conrad has previously served three months jail time in 2012 for convicted felony.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is about to face a civil trial for allegedly sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre, trafficked to him by peodophile Jeffey Epstein.