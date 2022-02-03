 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen mocked by 'disgraced Lord' for abandoning Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Queen mocked by disgraced Lord for abandoning Prince Andrew
Queen mocked by 'disgraced Lord' for abandoning Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II has been deemed a 'disgrace' by a Lord for exiling Prince Andrew amid his sexual assault scandal.

The Former Daily Telegraph owner, Lord Conrad Black says it is a shame for the Queen "to have withdrawn from him all of the dignities exercised ex officio for centuries by the second son of the reigning monarch", the Daily Mail has reported.

He adds: "No one could be a more inviting target for such scurrilous abuse of the legal system than a prominent member of the British Royal Family."

Lord Conrad has previously served three months jail time in 2012 for convicted felony.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is about to face a civil trial for allegedly sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre, trafficked to him by peodophile Jeffey Epstein.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'urgently requested' Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Harry 'urgently requested' Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
Bob Marley daughter quips he would be a 'GANJA farmer' if alive

Bob Marley daughter quips he would be a 'GANJA farmer' if alive
Tom Holland would 'proudly' give up 'Spider-Man' role for 'next lucky kid'

Tom Holland would 'proudly' give up 'Spider-Man' role for 'next lucky kid'
Selena Gomez spills beans on ‘Met Gala disaster’: ‘I’ve to get out of here’

Selena Gomez spills beans on ‘Met Gala disaster’: ‘I’ve to get out of here’
Gigi Hadid has a 'secret' TikTok account 'only' for THIS purpose

Gigi Hadid has a 'secret' TikTok account 'only' for THIS purpose
Jennifer Lopez is 'so happy' to give love another chance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is 'so happy' to give love another chance with Ben Affleck
Julia Fox 'celebrates' weird and 'extremist' Kanye West, says astrologer

Julia Fox 'celebrates' weird and 'extremist' Kanye West, says astrologer
BTS Jimin asks fans 'not to worry' after appendicitis surgery: 'I'm recovering well'

BTS Jimin asks fans 'not to worry' after appendicitis surgery: 'I'm recovering well'
Gigi Hadid gushes about 'so aware' daughter Khai, finding 'beauty' in hardships

Gigi Hadid gushes about 'so aware' daughter Khai, finding 'beauty' in hardships
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla hit new milestone

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla hit new milestone

Tara Emad, 28, to perform Meghan Markle's role in Suits' Arabic adaptation

Tara Emad, 28, to perform Meghan Markle's role in Suits' Arabic adaptation
Duchess Camilla's dog beats TV srar Paul O’Grady’s pup in training challenge

Duchess Camilla's dog beats TV srar Paul O’Grady’s pup in training challenge

Latest

view all