Leigh-Anne Pinnock was ‘ready to branch out’ months before 'Little Mix’ break: reports

Little Mix’s singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has signed a huge deal with Warner two months after the group announced its break. However, she was reportedly working to launch her solo career for quite some time.

According to The Sun, the 30-year-old singer has been working on her songs, ‘keen’ to take individual projects for months.

Quoting its source, the outlet revealed that Pinnock has "been ready to branch out on her own for some time."

"A number of labels were keen to bag Leigh-Anne but Warner seemed the best fit,” it added.

The insider revealed, "She unequivocally loves Little Mix, and always will, but she's been ready to branch out on her own for some time."

The group members – Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, took to social media last year as they announced ‘taking a break from’ the band’s activities.

“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,” the expressed.

"It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”



