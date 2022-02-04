Queen Elizabeth's gay cousin sits for interview with daughter

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, the third cousin of Queen Elizabeth, who came out as a gay in 2011 after divorcing his wife will sat for an interview with his daughter for a documentary.

According to mailplus, Ivar, now 58, became the first member of the extended Royal Family to marry someone of the same sex.

Mailplus reporter Richard Eden reported that his daughter Alix Mountbatten is planning to lay bare how it fells when one of your parents comes out as gay.

Alix said she’s making a TV documentary and wants others who’ve been in similar situations to share their experiences on her programme.

‘I’m not just doing it for myself,’ says Alix, a goddaughter of the Countess of Wessex, who wants to highlight ‘the child’s point of view’.

She added: ‘I’d like to be able to help other people come out and see my family’s story as a positive one.’