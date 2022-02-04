 
world
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Reuters

Russia denies leaking US security talks document to El Pais

By
Reuters

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. Photo: Reuters
  • US blames Moscow for leaking its written response to Russian security guarantee demands.
  • Russia's embassy to the United States called American side "bewildering".
  • Says "instead of focusing on the essence of Russian concerns, US is engaging in conspiracy theories".

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday denied leaking the United States' written response to its security guarantee demands to Spanish newspaper El Pais after US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland blamed Moscow for the leak.

Commenting on Nuland's allegations made in an interview with Russia's TASS news agency, Russia's embassy to the United States called them "bewildering" and said that "instead of focusing on the essence of Russian concerns, the American side is engaging in conspiracy theories".

Moscow has demanded guarantees from Washington and NATO that Ukraine will not be allowed to join the military bloc. Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops close to the Ukrainian borders, but denies planning an invasion.

