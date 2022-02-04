 
Friday Feb 04 2022
Web Desk

Watch: Monkey's jaw-dropping reaction to magic trick

Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Representational image. — iStock/File
  • Monkey reacts to magic trick.
  • Its priceless expressions are caught on camera.
  • Video gets viral and receives two million views in a week.

MEXICO: Magic tricks not only arouse a sense of amusement among adults and children, but it apparently amazes intelligent animals too.

A Tik Tok video has recently gone viral in which a monkey, living in a zoo, could be seen getting "flabbergasted" after a magician showed it some tricks while visiting the zoo. And the expressions on the monkey's face, which were caught on camera, have delighted netizens.

The magician, identified as Maximiliano Ibarra, was visiting the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico and planned to perform a simple vanishing trick in front of the monkey.

The monkey, a Japanese macaque, initially did not pay too much attention to the zoo visitor, but when Ibarra made the leaf "vanish" by running his hand over it, the monkey's jaw dropped open in astonishment.

When Ibarra made the leaf reappear, the monkey started running up and down its enclosure and covered its mouth with its hands, showing that it was "too amazed" by the trick.

The hilarious video has been viewed nearly two million times on TikTok, where it was first shared last week. It has spread across social media since then.

