Selena Gomez runs down the secrets to her makeup routine

Friday Feb 04 2022
Friday Feb 04, 2022

Selena Gomez recently weighed in on some of her daily beauty and makeup secrets during a candid chat. 

Gomez got candid about her love for makeup and beauty products during a candid chat with Glamour UK.

She started the entire admission off by saying, “Of course. From the time I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way.”

Before concluding though, she also admitted, “It took me a long time to realise that I only wanted to be myself – that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.”

