Prince William disappoints Queen with her doubts of Kate Middleton

Prince William reportedly left his grandmother the Queen completely shocked by his doubts about Kate Middleton.



Royal commentator and expert Katie Nicholl brought details of the conversation to light.

She made all these revelations in her new book The Making of a Royal Romance.

There she wrote, "William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything."

Even Kate herself once spoke of these issues during a separate but candid chat back in 2017.

at the time she claimed, "At the time, I wasn’t very happy about it, but it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised.”

"I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you’re younger. I really valued that time for me as well, although I didn’t think it at the time."