Sunday Feb 06 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded hypocrites for ‘relying on Spotify income’

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently got called out for speaking out against Spotify’s response to covid-19 misinformation despite relying on their income.

Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean shared this candid call-out.

He spoke of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s hypocrisy on his personal YouTube account and questioned the couple’s actions, citing names of musicians Joni Mitchell and Neil Young as an example of ‘integrity’.

He questioned, “Legendary singer-songwriters Joni Mitchell and Neil Young have decided to pull their product from the platform simply because they said they don't agree with a certain element of it.”

"It's interesting because you can only really do things like that when you are an international success when you're worth millions of pounds so you can make these grandiose statements.”

He also went on to say, “What is interesting is there are certain people that truly rely on the income that Spotify does deliver for their brand.”

"Harry and Meghan have released a statement claiming they are staying with Spotify but what is the reason why. So far Spotify has paid Harry and Meghan an installment for these podcasts.”

"If they decide to go out against Spotify, it makes it very difficult for Harry and Meghan because they would have to return that installment."

