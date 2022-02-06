 
sports
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Sports Desk

Virat Kohli shares congratulatory post after India's U19 World Cup win

By
Sports Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Virat Kohli gesture towards stands after complete their innings during an ODI match against West Indies. —AFP
Virat Kohli gesture towards stands after complete their innings during an ODI match against West Indies. —AFP

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli congratulated the Indian U19 squad for lifting the U19 World Cup trophy for the fifth time.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Kohli shared a congratulatory post for the triumphant squad on his stories.

Kohli's Instagram story contained a collage of the Indian U19 squad holding the trophy and cheering to celebrate their victory.

Virat Kohli shares congratulatory post after Indias U19 World Cup win

On Saturday, India defeated England by four wickets to win the World Under-19 title for the fifth time.

India made 195 for 6 with 14 balls to spare after dismissing England, playing their first final in the tournament in 24 years, for 189.

Fast bowler Raj Bawa claimed 5-31 while Ravi Kumar finished with 4-34.

England were 91-7 at one stage before a sparkling 95 from James Yew gave them a fighting chance but India were never really in trouble with Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu both making half-centuries.

Additional input from AFP

