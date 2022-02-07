‘RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump updates fans on health after horse riding accident

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump updated fans about her health as she has returned home from hospital after being involved in horse riding accident.

Taking to Instagram, the 61-year-old TV personality dropped a series of photos of bouquets of flowers while expressing gratitude towards her fans for their heartiest wishes.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Detailing her injuries sustained amidst the accident, the British entrepreneur also added, “4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back.”

Vanderpump also assured her fans about her speedy recovery while writing, “I am on the road to recovery! I will be back in the saddle of life soon!” she added.







