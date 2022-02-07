 
entertainment
Monday Feb 07 2022
By
Web Desk

‘RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump updates fans on health after horse riding accident

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 07, 2022

‘RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump updates fans on health after horse riding accident
‘RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump updates fans on health after horse riding accident

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump updated fans about her health as she has returned home from hospital after being involved in horse riding accident.

Taking to Instagram, the 61-year-old TV personality dropped a series of photos of bouquets of flowers while expressing gratitude towards her fans for their heartiest wishes.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Detailing her injuries sustained amidst the accident, the British entrepreneur also added, “4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back.”

Vanderpump also assured her fans about her speedy recovery while writing, “I am on the road to recovery! I will be back in the saddle of life soon!” she added. 



More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas make a perfect couple amid their LA outing with daughter

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas make a perfect couple amid their LA outing with daughter
Billie Eilish pauses Atlanta concert to get an inhaler for a fan: Watch

Billie Eilish pauses Atlanta concert to get an inhaler for a fan: Watch
BIGBANG announces comeback, T.O.P leaves 'YG Entertainment'

BIGBANG announces comeback, T.O.P leaves 'YG Entertainment'
White House honours British Queen Elizabeth II

White House honours British Queen Elizabeth II
UK public reaction on Queen’s 70-year reign

UK public reaction on Queen’s 70-year reign
Kylie Jenner welcomes a baby boy with boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner welcomes a baby boy with boyfriend Travis Scott
'Meghan Markle and Harry to issue statement on Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations'

'Meghan Markle and Harry to issue statement on Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations'

Camilla as Queen: Majority of Britons don't agree with Queen Elizabeth

Camilla as Queen: Majority of Britons don't agree with Queen Elizabeth

Duchess Camilla reacts after Queen Elizabeth wishes for her to take on the title of Queen

Duchess Camilla reacts after Queen Elizabeth wishes for her to take on the title of Queen
Kim Kardashian continues to make money as she ignores Kanye West's protest

Kim Kardashian continues to make money as she ignores Kanye West's protest

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian's ideas can get him locked

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian's ideas can get him locked

'Jackass Forever' catapults to no. 1

'Jackass Forever' catapults to no. 1

Latest

view all