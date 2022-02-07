KP LG polls: ECP disqualifies Gandapur's brother from contesting for mayor's office

Umar Amin Gandapur. Photo: Twitter/@ShahidAk_1

ECP disqualifies Umar Amin for violating LG elections code of conduct

Amin terms ECP's decision as "unexpected" for him and his constituents.

Umar Amin says he will approach Supreme Court of Pakistan on the matter.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday disqualified federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur's brother, Umar Amin Gandapur, from running for mayor in Dera Ismail Khan after he was found in violation of the local government polls' code of conduct.

In the verdict, Chief Election Commission (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja ruled that PTI candidate Umar Amin has been disqualified from contesting polls for the city’s mayor seat.

Earlier, the CEC had said that this case would be made an example so that the election laws are strictly followed by all the contestants.



'Unexpected'

Terming the ECP's decision as "unexpected" for him and his constituents, Umar Amin said he would approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

"I am hopeful the Supreme Court will give me temporary relief," he said.

Ban lifted on Ali Amin

Meanwhile, the ECP lifted the ban on Ali Amin Gandapur's visit to Dera Ismail Khan. However, has been barred from going to any political meetings and rallies in the district.

On February 4, the ECP ordered the forcible ‘ouster’ of Gandapur from Dera Ismail Khan district during the second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was expelled from the district for violating the code of conduct and allegedly running his brother’s political campaign.

At the outset of today's hearing, the ECP said that Gandapur could only go to family gatherings and ceremonies in the district.

The ECP warned that strict action would be taken against Gandapur if he violates the election laws again.

Polling for the city council’s mayor slot will be held on February 19 in Dera Ismail Khan.

Earlier, the ECP had even warned him that in case of repeated violations of the code of conduct, disqualification proceedings could be initiated against him.

It may be recalled that during the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections in July 2021, Ali Amin Gandapur was banned by the ECP from participating in election rallies and speeches.

During his speeches at various public gatherings in AJK, the minister had announced development packages worth billions of rupees and also made offensive and provocative remarks.