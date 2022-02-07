Watch: How did the Ukraine-Russia crisis begin?

Tensions remain high on the border between Russia and Ukraine, as Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near the border.



Russia says the troop deployment is a routine winter military drill, but the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) have described Russia’s military buildup along the border as “unusual”.

In fact, the United States insists that Russia plans to launch a military offensive in Ukraine in a few weeks.

In response to Russia, the United States is sending close to 3,000 boots to Europe later this month.

As world leaders scramble to de-escalate the situation, Geo.tv explains how the crisis began and where it is headed