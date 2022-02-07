 
world
Monday Feb 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: How did the Ukraine-Russia crisis begin?

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Tensions remain high on the border between Russia and Ukraine, as Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near the border.

Russia says the troop deployment is a routine winter military drill, but the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) have described Russia’s military buildup along the border as “unusual”.

In fact, the United States insists that Russia plans to launch a military offensive in Ukraine in a few weeks.

In response to Russia, the United States is sending close to 3,000 boots to Europe later this month.

As world leaders scramble to de-escalate the situation, Geo.tv explains how the crisis began and where it is headed

More From World:

Lata's funeral: BJP leader receives backlash after Shah Rukh Khan 'spitting' comment

Lata's funeral: BJP leader receives backlash after Shah Rukh Khan 'spitting' comment
Kuwait bans Israeli Gal Gadot starer 'Death on the Nile' movie

Kuwait bans Israeli Gal Gadot starer 'Death on the Nile' movie
Australia to fully reopen its borders to all vaccinated visa holders

Australia to fully reopen its borders to all vaccinated visa holders
Nine dead as hundred avalanches roll over Austria

Nine dead as hundred avalanches roll over Austria
Forest fire rages across Kenya national park

Forest fire rages across Kenya national park
Watch: Video of meteorologist mom carrying baby on-air goes viral

Watch: Video of meteorologist mom carrying baby on-air goes viral

After scarves, India's Karnataka state bans 'clothes that disturb law'

After scarves, India's Karnataka state bans 'clothes that disturb law'
Approval of COVID vaccine made in South Africa could take 3 years, WHO says

Approval of COVID vaccine made in South Africa could take 3 years, WHO says
Thousands protest vaccine mandates in Canada, further fraying nerves

Thousands protest vaccine mandates in Canada, further fraying nerves
Focus on helping the poor, UK lawmakers say as Boris Johnson speculation grows

Focus on helping the poor, UK lawmakers say as Boris Johnson speculation grows
Moroccan boy trapped in well dies before rescue

Moroccan boy trapped in well dies before rescue
Britain's pandemic modellers say future large waves of COVID possible

Britain's pandemic modellers say future large waves of COVID possible

Latest

view all