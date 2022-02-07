 
entertainment
Monday Feb 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called 'annoying, pathetic' over Spotify deal

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 07, 2022

File Footage


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at the receiving end of criticism once more for their $25 million Spotify deal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been labeled as “pathetic” and “irrelevant” after the couple hit out at Covid-19 misinformation that was being perpetuated by fellow podcaster Joe Rogan.

Meanwhile, the couple has yet to produce content that they had promised to deliver for a while. 

Speaking on this, Fox News talk show presenter Tucker Carlson did not spare the couple as he lashed out at them with harsh words.

"That annoying fake duchess from LA and her brain-dead husband threatened to walk unless Spotify muzzled Joe Rogan. But they’re not going anywhere," he said.

“These two grifters have a $25 million deal with Spotify for essentially no work.

"So far, we believe they have produced just over 30 minutes of content.

“That means these two have been paid about a million dollars for each minute of talking they’ve done. That’s a good gig. It’s too good to leave.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen's touching gesture to Meghan Markle, her mother before wedding unearthed

Queen's touching gesture to Meghan Markle, her mother before wedding unearthed
Jennifer Garner reminisces over first-ever relationship

Jennifer Garner reminisces over first-ever relationship
Kate Middleton hit major bump in relationship after Prince William's antics

Kate Middleton hit major bump in relationship after Prince William's antics
Jennifer Lopez wants to support her kids in ‘finding their own identities’

Jennifer Lopez wants to support her kids in ‘finding their own identities’
Hilaria Baldwin puts on loved-up display with husband Alec, 'we've been through a lot’

Hilaria Baldwin puts on loved-up display with husband Alec, 'we've been through a lot’
Zendaya recalls 'running all day' in 100-degree weather amid 'Euphoria' shoot

Zendaya recalls 'running all day' in 100-degree weather amid 'Euphoria' shoot

Prince Harry and Meghan slammed as 'fake' and 'braindead': US host comes under fire for remarks

Prince Harry and Meghan slammed as 'fake' and 'braindead': US host comes under fire for remarks
Spotify CEO says cancelling Joe Rogan isn’t ‘the answer’

Spotify CEO says cancelling Joe Rogan isn’t ‘the answer’
Kanye West documentary's new trailer out

Kanye West documentary's new trailer out
Khloé Kardashian lands in hot water for her rude behaviour with ‘Jersey Shore’ star

Khloé Kardashian lands in hot water for her rude behaviour with ‘Jersey Shore’ star
Fans boo at Pete Davidson during Syracuse basketball game after calling city ‘trash’

Fans boo at Pete Davidson during Syracuse basketball game after calling city ‘trash’
Jacqueline Fernandez replaced in upcoming film following extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez replaced in upcoming film following extortion case

Latest

view all