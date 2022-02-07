Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called 'annoying, pathetic' over Spotify deal

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at the receiving end of criticism once more for their $25 million Spotify deal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been labeled as “pathetic” and “irrelevant” after the couple hit out at Covid-19 misinformation that was being perpetuated by fellow podcaster Joe Rogan.

Meanwhile, the couple has yet to produce content that they had promised to deliver for a while.

Speaking on this, Fox News talk show presenter Tucker Carlson did not spare the couple as he lashed out at them with harsh words.

"That annoying fake duchess from LA and her brain-dead husband threatened to walk unless Spotify muzzled Joe Rogan. But they’re not going anywhere," he said.

“These two grifters have a $25 million deal with Spotify for essentially no work.

"So far, we believe they have produced just over 30 minutes of content.

“That means these two have been paid about a million dollars for each minute of talking they’ve done. That’s a good gig. It’s too good to leave.”