Monday Feb 07 2022
When Queen skipped Prince Charles' birthday to avoid Camilla

Monday Feb 07, 2022

While the Queen has openly expressed her wish to see Camilla become Queen one day but the monarch was not always this fond of the Duchess of Cornwall in the past. 

In fact, the Queen had no desire to see her as she had once skipped Prince Charles’ 50th birthday.

According to expert Peter Hunt, the Queen viewed Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla as something which was "undermining the Monarchy".

Speaking to LBC, he said: “Not only has the public had to move, the Queen has had to move.

"Charles had his 50th birthday, then Camilla Parker-Bowles was at his birthday party and the Queen didn’t rock up because she didn’t want to be seen.

"There was a serious concern about how she with Charles was undermining the institution of Monarchy."

However, since the Queen's most recent announcement Peter said her relationship with Camilla has come a long way. 

“The decision has now been made that she will strengthen the institution of the Monarchy which is why when he is crowned, a crown will go onto her head."

He continued: "This has been coming a long time remember. There was operation Ritz, they were flashed outside the Ritz in 1999, Project CPB which is Camilla Parker-Bowles and I texted someone involved in all of it, and I said, 'you know, I said you work is done' and the reply came back ‘I do hope so’.”

