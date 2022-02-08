Pakistan reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in nearly a month

Women wearing mask shop in Karachi. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan logs 2,799 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours.

Coronavirus positivity ratio drops as low as 5.34%, lowest since January 12.

Country's active case count shrinks to 87,168 as 4,786 infected people recuperate.

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to the lowest in almost a month as a lesser number of fresh coronavirus cases surfaced overnight, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Tuesday morning.



Today's COVID-19 stats suggested that only, 2,799 people were found infected with the virus when 52,327 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours. The new infections pushed the positivity ratio as low as 5.34%, the lowest since January 12, when it was recorded at 6.12%.

The new cases placed Pakistan's total coronavirus cases at 1,465,910, while 4,786 people suffering from the disease recuperated overnight, after which the country's active case count shrunk to 87,168.

Meanwhile, the hike in country's coronavirus death toll persisted as 37 new deaths were reported overnight.



Pakistan registers new coronavirus vaccination record



Meanwhile, Pakistan registered a new coronavirus vaccination record as more people follow the advice of Pakistan's Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, who requested the Pakistanis to get vaccinated.

The NCOC chief Asad Umar on Sunday said that Pakistan has been setting the highest daily vaccination records for three consecutive days.

Umar, who also holds the portfolio for the planning ministry, shared that the nationwide mobile vaccination campaign, designed by the NCOC and being "implemented with the help of provinces is producing outstanding results”.

“Target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all COVID-19 related restrictions,” explained Umar.“Highest daily vaccination records set three days in a row,” tweeted Umar.

Dr Faisal Sultan has asked the public to stop being lazy and get their booster shots if they haven't already. As Pakistan fights the fifth COVID-19 wave led by the Omicron, Dr. Faisal Sultan had urged people to get their shots.

Before, he had told people to get their COVID-19 booster shots if it had been more than six months since they had their second dose.