 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth's achievement that may never be repeated

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Queen Elizabeth shared a letter reflecting on her life of service and her gratitude for Prince Philip’s support as consort as she marked the 70th anniversary of her accession.

She also shared her "sincere wish" for Camilla to take on the title of Queen when Charles becomes King.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.” 

According to a poll conducted last year, majority of Britons do not want  Duchess Camilla to become the Queen.

It has also been reported that Prince William is supportive of Camilla becoming the Queen but it's unknown what Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle think of the Queen's decision. 

Commenting on the Queen's announcement, TV show host and senior journalist Richard Eden said, "Today should not be about Prince Charles or Camilla. It should be about a remarkable royal achievement, that may never be repeated, of a glorious 70-year reign."

More From Entertainment:

'New Zealand unlikely to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state'

'New Zealand unlikely to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state'
Royal expert thinks rainbow over Sandringham could be a signal to Queen Elizabeth

Royal expert thinks rainbow over Sandringham could be a signal to Queen Elizabeth
BRIT Awards 2022: Dua Lipa wins prize for Best Pop/R&B Act

BRIT Awards 2022: Dua Lipa wins prize for Best Pop/R&B Act
Dakota Johnson officially confirms role in 'Madame Web'

Dakota Johnson officially confirms role in 'Madame Web'
Spider-Man overlooked by film academy in Oscar nominations

Spider-Man overlooked by film academy in Oscar nominations
'The Kardashians': New teaser of upcoming series breaks internet

'The Kardashians': New teaser of upcoming series breaks internet
Kate Middleton faces backlash over planned TV appearance

Kate Middleton faces backlash over planned TV appearance
Jennifer Lopez puts her incredible curves on display as she graces a magazine cover

Jennifer Lopez puts her incredible curves on display as she graces a magazine cover
Prince Harry faces another backlash in terms of royal 'precedence'

Prince Harry faces another backlash in terms of royal 'precedence'
Robin Williams' estate sues Pandora over comedian's copyrighted jokes

Robin Williams' estate sues Pandora over comedian's copyrighted jokes
Adele set to perform live at the BRIT Awards, up for four trophies

Adele set to perform live at the BRIT Awards, up for four trophies
Queen's absence from Archie's christening was to send message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen's absence from Archie's christening was to send message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Latest

view all