Pakistan records highest COVID-19 death count in four months

Pakistan records the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day on Feb 9 2022, since Oct 5 2021. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan records highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since October 5 last year.

Positivity rate recorded at 8.2%.



Pakistan's total coronavirus case count reaches 1,470,161.



Pakistan recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths — 50 — in the last four months, taking the overall death toll to 29,601, the National Command and Operation's Centre (NCOC) data showed Wednesday morning.



The country last recorded a death count this high on October 5, 2021.

During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Sindh and Punjab and out of the 50 deaths, 24 people died on a ventilator.

A surge in the positivity ratio — from 5.34% recorded yesterday to 8.2% today — was also recorded.

The most recent data from the NCOC showed that 4,253 new infections were found after 51,749 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were done across the country in the last 24 hours. This placed the active number of cases at 86,262.

The new cases have pushed Pakistan's total coronavirus case count to 1,470,161.

At least 5,109 people who have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, which means there has been a steady rise in COVID-19 recoveries and that the total number of recoveries now stands at 1,354,298.





Vents occupied % (4 major areas)

Islamabad - 23%

Lahore - 20%

Peshawar - 19%

Multan - 14%

Oxygen beds occupied % (4 major areas)



Gujrat - 48%

Islamabad - 31%

Lahore - 25%

Bahawalpur - 25%

As many as 1,872 patients were admitted across the country in 640 hospitals with COVID-19 facility.



Pakistan registers new coronavirus vaccination record

Meanwhile, Pakistan registered a new coronavirus vaccination record as more people follow the advice of Pakistan's Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, who requested the Pakistanis to get vaccinated.

The NCOC chief Asad Umar on Sunday said that Pakistan has been setting the highest daily vaccination records for three consecutive days.

Umar, who also holds the portfolio for the planning ministry, shared that the nationwide mobile vaccination campaign, designed by the NCOC and being "implemented with the help of provinces is producing outstanding results”.

“Target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all COVID-19 related restrictions,” explained Umar. “Highest daily vaccination records set three days in a row,” tweeted Umar.

Dr Faisal Sultan has asked the public to stop being lazy and get their booster shots if they haven't already. As Pakistan fights the fifth COVID-19 wave led by the Omicron, Dr. Faisal Sultan had urged people to get their shots.

Before, he had told people to get their COVID-19 booster shots if it had been more than six months since they had their second dose.



