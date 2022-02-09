 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
Kim Kardashian, daughter North spotted after feud with Kanye West

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West were spotted together days after Kanye West's latest outburst

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West were spotted together on Tuesday, days after Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West slammed her publicly for allowing North on TikTok and allegedly keeping him from meeting their four children.

In pictures shared by The Daily Mail, the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star was photographed as she left an office building in Los Angeles alongside North, with both of them dressed down and making a case for casual OOTDs.

While 41-year-old Kim chose an all-black look for the day with a short Vetements jacket and black Balenciaga leggings, her 7-year-old daughter was seen in a colourful outfit made up of a gold-sleeved Guns N’ Roses T-shirt paired with pink and grey tie-dye shorts.

Kim had her serious face on for the outing as she appeared busy on a phone call while North walked beside her with a blue folder in hand.

The estranged couple have been at loggerheads for about a week now after Kanye went on an online rant against Kim, alleging that she didn’t invite him to daughter Chicago’s birthday among other claims. 

