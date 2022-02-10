Intercepted drone shrapnel injures four at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

 
world
File photo. -AFP
File photo. -AFP

  • Coalition says injured included travellers and workers.
  • Houthis often target Abha airport, which lies close to Yemeni border in Saudi Arabia's south.
  • Coalition regularly carries out air strikes on what it says are Houthi military targets in Yemen.

DUBAI: Four people were lightly injured at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport by shrapnel from a drone intercepted by air defences on Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yeman's Iran-aligned Houthis said.

The injured included travellers and workers, the coalition said in comments carried by state news channel Ekhbariya.

The coalition has been fighting the Houthis since early 2015, after the group ousted Yemen's internationally recognised government from power in the capital Sanaa.

The Houthis often target Abha airport, which lies close to the Yemeni border in Saudi Arabia's south, and other parts of the country with drones and missiles. Most are intercepted but a few people have been killed and several injured.

The coalition regularly carries out air strikes on what it says are Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The United Arab Emirates, a coalition member, twice in January said its forces destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launch area in Yemen, after unprecedented drone and missile attacks on the UAE this year claimed by the Houthis.

