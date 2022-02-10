Billie Eilish, Finneas head White House to meet President Joe Biden



Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas made an impressive stop into the White House after being invited by ‘long-time fan’ President Joe Biden reported People.

The lovely singer and her brother get the privilege to meet the world leader along with their parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell while they visited Washington DC as part of the Happier Than Ever world tour.

The president's official POTUS Instagram account shared a photo of the trio on Wednesday evening.

The caption of it read, "When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House. Great to see you and your family — and I'm glad you got to meet Commander."



An official told People: “Billie Eilish, Finneas and their parents Maggie and Patrick were invited to pay a visit to the White House today to meet President Biden.

“Billie and Finneas were supporters during Biden’s campaign and the Biden family have been long time fans of their music. Billie is in D.C. for her world tour, playing at the Capital One Arena tonight.”

For the unversed, Billie Eilish previously voiced her support for Joe Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign.