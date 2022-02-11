 
Matthew Perry to discuss 'the big terrible' tragedy in upcoming autobiography

Matthew Perry is ready to detail the good and the bad associated with his life as a celebrity in upcoming autobiography.

The book which is out this year, will be released by Flatiron Books.

"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it's all in here," Perry wrote on his Instagram this Thursday.

He quips, "I apologize that it's not a pop-up book."

Perry is famously known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends starring alongside Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. 

