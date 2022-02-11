 
world
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles sends good wishes to PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari meets Prince Charles. -- Reuters/File/Twitter
  • Zulfi Bukhari meets British royal family member, Prince Charles.
  • Prince Charles thanks PM Imran Khan for Afghan evacuations.
  • Bukhari says he looks forward to welcoming prince in Pakistan.

LONDON: Prince of Wales Charles has sent good wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari said Friday.

The development came during a meeting between Bukhari and the member of the British royal family in London.

The ex-SAPM said the member of the British royal family sent his good wishes to the prime minister and thanked him for evacuating the nationals of the United Kingdom from Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul.

After the Taliban took over the country and ousted the government, there was chaos in the country and thousands rushed to the Kabul airport to exit Afghanistan. Pakistan was among the states that voluntarily provided safe passage to people seeking an exit. 

Bukhari added that he looked forward to welcoming Prince Charles to Pakistan as the countries will mark their 75 years of bilateral relations soon. 

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, visited Pakistan back in October 2019, for the first royal trip to the country in over a decade. 

