Duchess Camilla continues her royal duties as Prince Charles gets Covid

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla continued her royal duties and officially opened a community kitchen in Shepherd’s Bush this week.

According to the official Instagram handle of the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, this week, she “officially opened @thenourishhub, a @UKHarvest community kitchen in Shepherd’s Bush.”



The hub opened in October and runs a ‘donate as you dine’ lunch service using rescued surplus food, for people in the local community.

The Duchess met staff, volunteers, and clients as she toured the hub’s kitchen, dining area and education space.

The UKHarvest, of which HRH is Patron, play an important role in tackling food waste by repurposing surplus food discarded by wholesalers, farms and supermarkets.

In the education space, a local group who support refugees were running a cookery session. The Duchess added the finishing touches to Loobia Polo, an Iranian rice dish.

The Prince of Wales is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, however, Camilla has tested negative, the Clarence House said.

