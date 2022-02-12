 
Saturday Feb 12 2022
Kate Middleton 'changed' accent to sound more regal in public

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

As Kate Middleton gears up for an appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Stories this week, a royal expert took note of her style of talking.

Speaking to OK! Duncan Larcombe said that while the Duchess of Cambridge was always well-spoken her current way of conversing was much different adding that she changed up her accent to be more regal.

"I first spoke to Kate in April 2005 when she was on a ski trip with Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Harry in Switzerland.

“She was always well-spoken, she went to Marlborough College College, she was hardly the fishwife in the way she spoke.

“But, having said that, it's as though her accent and the way she carefully speaks and pronounces her words have become more regal over the years and morphed into what we see now.

“It's almost like her accent has changed in accordance with the role that she's played over the years.

“As a royal girlfriend she just had to be prim and proper and polite and she always was, she always smiled for the cameras and she always said very little when we heard her talking.

“She was every bit the Prince's girlfriend material and, of course, now she has an accent that is fitting of someone who will be Queen.”

