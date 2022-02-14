Qandeel Baloch murder case: LHC acquits accused Waseem Khan

Late model Qandeel Baloch. — Facebook/File

Decision has been taken after agreement between the parties.

Wasim was earlier sentenced to life imprisonment on Sept 27, 2019.

In 2016, Qandeel was strangled to death by her brother Wasim.

LAHORE: Following the directions of the Multan bench, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday acquitted slain model Qandeel Baloch's brother Waseem Khan in her murder case.



According to the judgement, the decision was taken over an agreement between the parties involved and retraction of statements recorded by the witnesses.

Waseem was sentenced to life imprisonment on September 27, 2019, by a model court in Multan.

Advocate Sardar Mehboob presented arguments on behalf of the accused. In 2016, Waseem had strangled his sister Qandeel to death while she was at home.

Her father Muhammad Azeem Baloch had lodged a murder case against his son Waseem, accomplices Haq Nawaz and others. An affidavit submitted by the parents in 2016 also named two of their other sons, Aslam Shaheen and Arif.

Waseem had gone on record and admitted to drugging and killing his sister when he was presented before a special magistrate.