Tuesday Feb 15 2022
Princess Yoko of Japan hospitalised with pneumonia after contracting Covid-19

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Princess Yoko of Japan has been shifted to hospital after she developed mild pneumonia amidst her Covid-19 battle, confirmed the Imperial Household Agency.

According to the agency, the 38-year-old member of Royal family was tested positive for the virus on Tuesday after she suffered sore throat on Monday.

The princess was receiving the treatment at a facility inside Imperial Palace before she was shifted to the University of Tokyo Hospital.

Her highness is the first royal member of the Imperial House of Japan who has been tested positive for coronavirus so far.

This comes amidst the sixth wave of the virus hit the country, involving the latest variant, Omicron.

Yoko neither made any public appearance nor she was spotted at the commemorating ceremony of the late emperor on January 30.

