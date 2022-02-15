‘Bridgerton’ season 2 teaser hints at love triangle, Lady Whistledown’s return

The wait is finally over as Lady Whistledown marks her return to reveal some shocking secrets of the residents of Shondaland in the upcoming season two of romance drama, Bridgerton.

On Monday, Netflix unveiled the first-look teaser of its record-breaking hit series, Bridgerton’s season two and fans cannot control their excitement.

The one-minute teaser for the Shonda Rhimes-produced series offers a glimpse of passionate scenes involving the characters and promises scandalous connections between them in the period-drama.

The plot of season two revolves around the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton – the eldest Bridgerton sibling – and his quest to find a wife.

The teaser also features the ‘anonymous’ writer Lady Whistledown’s latest column on her identity being speculated. She says that while the town wonders about who she is, she's been ‘sharpening her knives for all of them.'





The first season cantered on Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor) and her romance with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

While Dynevor will be back for the second season, Page walked out of the show amid much speculation. The season two cast includes Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Adjoa Andoh, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Claudia Jessie and more.

Bridgerton season two is set to premiere on Netflix on March 25.