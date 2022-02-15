 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Bridgerton’ season 2 teaser hints at love triangle, Lady Whistledown’s return

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

‘Bridgerton’ season 2 teaser hints at love triangle, Lady Whistledown’s return
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 teaser hints at love triangle, Lady Whistledown’s return

The wait is finally over as Lady Whistledown marks her return to reveal some shocking secrets of the residents of Shondaland in the upcoming season two of romance drama, Bridgerton.

On Monday, Netflix unveiled the first-look teaser of its record-breaking hit series, Bridgerton’s season two and fans cannot control their excitement.

The one-minute teaser for the Shonda Rhimes-produced series offers a glimpse of passionate scenes involving the characters and promises scandalous connections between them in the period-drama.

The plot of season two revolves around the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton – the eldest Bridgerton sibling – and his quest to find a wife.

The teaser also features the ‘anonymous’ writer Lady Whistledown’s latest column on her identity being speculated. She says that while the town wonders about who she is, she's been ‘sharpening her knives for all of them.'


The first season cantered on Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor) and her romance with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

While Dynevor will be back for the second season, Page walked out of the show amid much speculation. The season two cast includes Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Adjoa Andoh, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Claudia Jessie and more.

Bridgerton season two is set to premiere on Netflix on March 25.

More From Entertainment:

Naomi Campbell reveals face of daughter, says 'she is not adopted'

Naomi Campbell reveals face of daughter, says 'she is not adopted'
Shakira dedicates Valentine’s Day love to her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

Shakira dedicates Valentine’s Day love to her boyfriend Gerard Piqué
Princess Eugenie celebrates Valentine’s Day in US with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Princess Eugenie celebrates Valentine’s Day in US with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?
Princess Yoko of Japan hospitalised with pneumonia after contracting Covid-19

Princess Yoko of Japan hospitalised with pneumonia after contracting Covid-19
Tyrese Gibson’s mother passes away after Covid-19, pneumonia battle

Tyrese Gibson’s mother passes away after Covid-19, pneumonia battle
Kylie Jenner gets little gingerbread house from Travis Scott on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner gets little gingerbread house from Travis Scott on Valentine's Day
Georgina Rodriguez gets hundred roses from Cristiano Ronaldo on Valentine's Day

Georgina Rodriguez gets hundred roses from Cristiano Ronaldo on Valentine's Day
Kim Kardashian furious over Kanye West sharing her texts, gets cheesy reply

Kim Kardashian furious over Kanye West sharing her texts, gets cheesy reply
Oscars 2022 hosts revealed

Oscars 2022 hosts revealed
Britney Spears drools over Sam Aghari in mushy Valentine's Day note

Britney Spears drools over Sam Aghari in mushy Valentine's Day note
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting baby number 2? actor flaunts baby bump

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting baby number 2? actor flaunts baby bump
Kim Kardashian texts Kanye West, asks to spare Pete Davidson's life

Kim Kardashian texts Kanye West, asks to spare Pete Davidson's life

Latest

view all