Following severe backlash from users, Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is restoring the old contacts list, WABetainfo reported on Tuesday.



According to the WhatsApp news trackers, the messaging app had introduced a new interface when you open your contacts list.

“The new interface included your frequently contacted people and groups, and your recent chats,” it said.

However, after the update, a lot of people complained stating that the new update was “horrible”.

WABetainfo stated that people wanted the real contacts list in alphabetical order and the number of their total contacts.

“Finally, probably after receiving bad feedback, WhatsApp is now restoring the old interface. It means you can use the old contacts list again,” the tracking platform announced.

According to reports, the feature is rolling out today, but it may take some time before being restored for everyone. “Be sure to use the latest update of the play store that may help restore the functionality,” it added.