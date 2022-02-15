Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'close lips' to tease Kanye West as their romantic drama continues

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson has shared an intimate love scene with public during a romantic night out to mark the lover's day in response to Kanye's wild social media attacks on the comedian.

The loved-up duo were pictured locking their lips as they entered a restaurant to kick off the Valentine's Day celebration.

Their PDA-filled snap comes amid Kanye's continued Instagram rants to destroy Kim and Pete's planned romantic outing together.

The 44-year-old rapper, who has now split with Julia Fox, also said Monday he believes he will one day reunite with his ex wife Kim Kardashian and four children.

