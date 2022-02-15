 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'close lips' to tease Kanye West as their romantic drama continues

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson close lips to tease Kanye West as their romantic drama continues

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson has shared an intimate love scene with public during a romantic night out to mark the lover's day in response to Kanye's wild social media attacks on the comedian.

The loved-up duo were pictured locking their lips as they entered a restaurant to kick off the Valentine's Day celebration.

Their PDA-filled snap comes amid Kanye's continued Instagram rants to destroy Kim and Pete's planned romantic outing together.

The 44-year-old rapper, who has now split with Julia Fox, also said Monday he believes he will one day reunite with his ex wife Kim Kardashian and four children.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson closed their lips in style to respond to Kanye West's social media attacks in their ongoing romantic drama.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are ‘open to’ get engaged and married: source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are ‘open to’ get engaged and married: source
‘West Side Story’ stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera are dating

‘West Side Story’ stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera are dating
Dr. Dre says taking the knee during Super Bowl was Eminem's own decision

Dr. Dre says taking the knee during Super Bowl was Eminem's own decision
Nicole Kidman sends lots of love to Keith Urban on Valentine’s Day

Nicole Kidman sends lots of love to Keith Urban on Valentine’s Day
Kate Middleton broke down in tears on wedding day after her top secret leaked

Kate Middleton broke down in tears on wedding day after her top secret leaked
Prince Harry got cosmetic procedure since meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry got cosmetic procedure since meeting Meghan Markle

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez to buy Donald Trump's hotel

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez to buy Donald Trump's hotel
Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'The View' following Holocaust controversy

Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'The View' following Holocaust controversy
Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian as she takes to the runway at NYFW

Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian as she takes to the runway at NYFW
Archie and Lilibet enjoying company of their royal cousin August in US

Archie and Lilibet enjoying company of their royal cousin August in US
Trevor Noah set to headline White House correspondents’ dinner

Trevor Noah set to headline White House correspondents’ dinner
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked over offensive name for their dog

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked over offensive name for their dog

Latest

view all