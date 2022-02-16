 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth forced Prince Andrew into settlement before Jubilee celebrations?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Queen Elizabeth forced Prince Andrew into settlement before Jubilee celebrations?
Queen Elizabeth forced Prince Andrew into settlement before Jubilee celebrations?

Royal experts wonder if it was Queen Elizabeth who made Prince Andrew agree to a settlement before the Platinum Jubilee began.

Royal biographer and expert Angela Levin presented this possibility upon reading Prince Andrew’s statement.

She started off by telling GB News, "I think it sounds remarkably humble, which is not something that we expect from Prince Andrew. Why that is, I'm not sure but I wonder if the Queen now she's well gave him a [expletive]." (sic)

"And said you're not going to spoil my Platinum Jubilee, I'm the only person who's ever reached this and you've just got to sort it out."

"I don't want salacious things happening when I'm trying to enjoy myself during the Jubilee she's the only one I think should really give him a telling off, she's very matronly with him."

Before concluding she added, "Perhaps he decided that but it is a great relief, I think, because it would have rambled on and that would have taken the headlines all the time. And goodness knows what could have come up at the other end."

More From Entertainment:

Justin and Hailey Bieber go separate after spending Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday together

Justin and Hailey Bieber go separate after spending Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday together
John Krasinski’s 'A Quiet Place III' set to release in 2025

John Krasinski’s 'A Quiet Place III' set to release in 2025
Queen, Prince Charles put 'intense pressure' on Prince Andrew to settle case

Queen, Prince Charles put 'intense pressure' on Prince Andrew to settle case
Nickelodeon announces ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ spinoff films

Nickelodeon announces ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ spinoff films

Bruce Willis enjoys date night with daughters he shares with ex-Demi Moore

Bruce Willis enjoys date night with daughters he shares with ex-Demi Moore
Prince Andrew’s settlement sparks speculations into finances: ‘Where’d it come from?’

Prince Andrew’s settlement sparks speculations into finances: ‘Where’d it come from?’
Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre settled assault lawsuit for THIS whopping amount

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre settled assault lawsuit for THIS whopping amount
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-Lamar Odom vows to ‘try damndest’ to win her back

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-Lamar Odom vows to ‘try damndest’ to win her back
Kim Kardashian ‘ignoring’ Kanye West’s pleas ‘to get back together’: source

Kim Kardashian ‘ignoring’ Kanye West’s pleas ‘to get back together’: source
Prince Andrew 'donation' dubbed 'bloody money' to block truth about sex scandal

Prince Andrew 'donation' dubbed 'bloody money' to block truth about sex scandal
Britney Spears’ former penthouse goes on sale for THIS stunning amount

Britney Spears’ former penthouse goes on sale for THIS stunning amount

Latest

view all