 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS: J-Hope’s birthday week begins with ARMY’s special tributes set all over the world

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

BTS: J-Hope’s birthday week begins with ARMY’s special tributes set all over the world
BTS: J-Hope’s birthday week begins with ARMY’s special tributes set all over the world

Globally popular band BTS’ member J-Hope is about to turn a year old! The rapper will celebrate his 28th birthday on February 18 and the ARMY cannot control their excitement.

The South Korean boyband’s dedicated fans, who are spread all over the world, have started preparing for J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok’s birthday by making donations in his name, creating original art works, and setting billboards at a large scale.

The ARMYs’ preparations - popularly known as 'birthday projects', include beautiful setups at public places. Check out the fan-made projects for J-Hope here.


More From Entertainment:

Keith Urban recalls ‘panicked calls’ to take Adele’s Vegas Residency slots

Keith Urban recalls ‘panicked calls’ to take Adele’s Vegas Residency slots
Prince Harry's Super Bowl appearance is a 'middle finger' to critics

Prince Harry's Super Bowl appearance is a 'middle finger' to critics

Wendy Williams lawsuit with Wells Fargo escalates deeper: ‘She’s incapacitated’

Wendy Williams lawsuit with Wells Fargo escalates deeper: ‘She’s incapacitated’
Meghan Markle received 'hidden' message from Queen during US birthday

Meghan Markle received 'hidden' message from Queen during US birthday
Prince Andrew agrees to never 'deny' Virginia Giuffre rape in settlement

Prince Andrew agrees to never 'deny' Virginia Giuffre rape in settlement
Kelly Clarkson ‘feeling broken’ in quarantine with kids: ‘I can’t’

Kelly Clarkson ‘feeling broken’ in quarantine with kids: ‘I can’t’
Julia Fox believed Kanye West would 'pick' her over his children: Azealia Banks

Julia Fox believed Kanye West would 'pick' her over his children: Azealia Banks
Ed Sheeran's burial chamber gets go-ahead from UK officials

Ed Sheeran's burial chamber gets go-ahead from UK officials
Britney Spears gushes over ‘brand new love’: ‘He’s from Maui!’

Britney Spears gushes over ‘brand new love’: ‘He’s from Maui!’
Candace Cameron Bure wants to keep Bob Saget’s ‘legacy alive’: It’s comforting’

Candace Cameron Bure wants to keep Bob Saget’s ‘legacy alive’: It’s comforting’
Pete Davidson joins Instagram, Kanye West keeps tabs on the SNL star

Pete Davidson joins Instagram, Kanye West keeps tabs on the SNL star
Judge issues verdict over plea to block death records of Bob Saget: report

Judge issues verdict over plea to block death records of Bob Saget: report

Latest

view all