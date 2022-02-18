 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
BTS becomes the first Korean band to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify in 2022

Congratulations to BTS!

South Korea’s popular boyband BTS has added another feather to the cap after reaching another milestone of popularity.

The Butter hitmaker band has become the first and only group to cross 1 Billion streams on the global music streaming platform, Spotify, in 2022, announced on Friday.

The globally popular group has achieved the latest popularity title within 46 days, with no new music releases in this period. The record-breaking achievement has made the group, the only Asian act to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify so far this year.

The band’s 2021 release Butter is the most streamed track on Spotify.

According to Guinness World Records, BTS is now the most-streamed K-pop group of all time in Spotify’s history. The organization certified the group for having racked up an outstanding 16.3 billion plays across all their singles and albums. The K-pop group’s hit track Butter was crowned the bestselling song in 2021.

