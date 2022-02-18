 
Friday Feb 18 2022
‘James Bond’ star Daniel Craig thinks Queen Elizabeth is ‘very funny’

Friday Feb 18, 2022

James Bond Daniel Craig recalled a time when Queen Elizabeth cracked a joke about him during 2012 Olympics 

Daniel Craig recently opened up about his experience meeting and working with Queen Elizabeth for the opening sketch of the 2012 London Olympics and revealed what he thinks of her personality.

Appearing on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show on Wednesday, February 16, the James Bond star was asked about what the 95-year-old monarch is like in private, to which he replied, “Very funny.”

“She wants to crack a joke, and cracked a joke about me,” Craig further revealed, sharing an anecdote from their time working for the Olympics sketch.

“We're having our photographs taken and she just went, 'Oh no, he's the one that doesn't smile.' Fair enough!” he recalled playfully.

Craig, who had his final run as James Bond in 2021’s No Time to Die also shared that he got to play with the Queen’s pet corgis as well, who he says are “very friendly.”

Watch:



