 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
AFP

Musk donates satellite gear to reconnect Tonga

By
AFP

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Tongas telecommunications system has been severely restricted since January 15 when a violent volcanic eruption and tsunami severed its underwater fibre-optic cable. AFP
Tonga's telecommunications system has been severely restricted since January 15 when a violent volcanic eruption and tsunami severed its underwater fibre-optic cable. AFP 

WELLINGTON: Tonga says space entrepreneur and Tesla founder Elon Musk has donated 50 satellite terminals to help the volcano-damaged Pacific island reconnect with the world.

Tonga´s telecommunications system has been severely restricted since January 15 when a violent volcanic eruption and tsunami severed its underwater fibre-optic cable.

Musk´s Space X corporation is providing 50 very-small-aperture terminals (VSAT) "and we are looking at how we can best utilize it," Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said Friday.

The tiny South Pacific kingdom was also considering offers to increase Tonga´s internet capacity, which has been operating on a very small bandwidth since the cable was broken.

"It´s something we are testing right now," he said.

Technical staff from SpaceX and the Tonga Government were working on installing the equipment to have it operational from next week.

The volcanic eruption, so powerful it was heard as far away as Alaska and triggered a tsunami that flooded coastlines around the Pacific, shredded an 80-kilometre (50 miles) stretch of Tonga´s undersea telecommunications cable.

Sovaleni said he expected temporary repairs to be completed early next week.

More From Sci-Tech:

Meta tells advertisers mixed reality could be a few years away

Meta tells advertisers mixed reality could be a few years away
China expresses serious concerns over India banning Chinese apps

China expresses serious concerns over India banning Chinese apps
Is WhatsApp introducing in-app ads?

Is WhatsApp introducing in-app ads?
Time to ready global response to crypto risks, regulators say

Time to ready global response to crypto risks, regulators say
India adds 54 more Chinese apps to ban list; Sea says it complies with laws

India adds 54 more Chinese apps to ban list; Sea says it complies with laws
WhatsApp is restoring the old contacts list

WhatsApp is restoring the old contacts list
WhatsApp undoes changes after negative feedback

WhatsApp undoes changes after negative feedback
UK experiment reveals limitless clean power source is possible

UK experiment reveals limitless clean power source is possible
WhatsApp working to give your profile a new look

WhatsApp working to give your profile a new look
Musk pushes the boundaries in Tesla autonomous campaign

Musk pushes the boundaries in Tesla autonomous campaign
Angry Birds games witness growth again

Angry Birds games witness growth again
Google's advertising tech targeted in European publishers' complaint

Google's advertising tech targeted in European publishers' complaint

Latest

view all