 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Maleeka Bokhari says state reviewing 'legal options'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Late model Qandeel Baloch. Facebook/File
Late model Qandeel Baloch. Facebook/File 

  • Maleeka Bokhari says state is reviewing legal options in light of law and SC judgments. 
  • Bokhari calls honour killing of women and girl a “black mark” on society. 
  • Qandeel Baloch’s brother, who had confessed to the crime, was acquitted by LHC.

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari shared on Saturday that the state was reviewing "legal options" in light of law and Supreme Court (SC) judgments in the social media starlet Qandeel Baloch's murder case.

Qandeel’s brother — Mohammad Waseem — had confessed to strangling his sister in the name of honour. He was arrested and sentenced by a trial court for life in prison. However, the decision was overturned by the Lahore High Court. 

"The state is undertaking a review of legal options in the Qandeel Baloch case in light of law and Supreme Court judgments," tweeted Bokhari.  

The ruling party lawmaker said that honour killing of women and girls is a "black mark" on the society. 

Read more: Why was Qandeel Baloch’s brother acquitted?

"Law was amended to ensure murderer of women, whether a 'celebrity' or ordinary woman does not walk free," noted Bokhari. 

LHC acquits accused Qandeel Baloch's brother and murderer Waseem Khan

Earlier this week, following the directions of the Multan bench, the LHC acquitted Qandeel Baloch's brother Waseem Khan in her murder case.

According to the judgment, the decision was taken over an agreement between the parties involved and retraction of statements recorded by the witnesses.

Related items

    Waseem was sentenced to life imprisonment on September 27, 2019, by a model court in Multan.

    Advocate Sardar Mehboob presented arguments on behalf of the accused. In 2016, Waseem had strangled his sister Qandeel to death while she was at home.

    Read more: Model Qandeel Baloch killed by her brother, says police

    Her father Muhammad Azeem Baloch had lodged a murder case against his son Waseem, accomplices Haq Nawaz and others. An affidavit submitted by the parents in 2016 also named two of their other sons, Aslam Shaheen and Arif.

    Waseem had gone on record and admitted to drugging and killing his sister when he was presented before a special magistrate.

    More From Pakistan:

    Govt proposes changes in electoral, social media defamation laws

    Govt proposes changes in electoral, social media defamation laws
    Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen met secretly to discuss anti-PTI strategy: sources

    Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen met secretly to discuss anti-PTI strategy: sources
    Ukraine crisis: Dialogue is the right way to go forward, says Pakistan

    Ukraine crisis: Dialogue is the right way to go forward, says Pakistan
    IHC CJ says judges can not be threatened

    IHC CJ says judges can not be threatened
    Mohsin Baig case: AGP denies filing reference against Islamabad judge

    Mohsin Baig case: AGP denies filing reference against Islamabad judge
    We have required numbers for no-trust motion, says Rana Sanaullah

    We have required numbers for no-trust motion, says Rana Sanaullah
    Belgium, Pakistan agree to optimise military-to-military ties: ISPR

    Belgium, Pakistan agree to optimise military-to-military ties: ISPR
    Scholarship portal to ensure timely resolution of students' complaints: PM Imran

    Scholarship portal to ensure timely resolution of students' complaints: PM Imran
    Will reveal details of no-confidence motion at right time: Shahbaz

    Will reveal details of no-confidence motion at right time: Shahbaz
    Why was Qandeel Baloch’s brother acquitted?

    Why was Qandeel Baloch’s brother acquitted?
    Letting Nawaz leave Pakistan was govt's major mistake: PM Imran Khan

    Letting Nawaz leave Pakistan was govt's major mistake: PM Imran Khan
    In meeting with EU officials, COAS Gen Bajwa discusses regional security

    In meeting with EU officials, COAS Gen Bajwa discusses regional security

    Latest

    view all