Sunday Feb 20 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo recalls 'click moment' with pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is touching upon the exact moment he fell for Georgina Rodriguez.

Interviewing for a Netflix documentary, the 37-year-old star shared Rodriguez stuck in his head after their first interaction at a Gucci store, where the 28-year-old was working.

"From that moment [when they passed each other outside the clothing company where she worked] it stuck in my head and it was a 'click' moment."

Narrating her experience of falling in love with the Manchester United player, Rodriguez recalled the 'tickles' she felt in her stomach.

She explained: "The day I met Cristiano I go to work. I arrive at Gucci and, when I'm leaving the store, I see a very handsome man appear.

"I stopped and started to feel like tickles in the stomach and I said, 'But hey, what's wrong with me?'"

“His height, his body, his beauty caught my attention. I was trembling in front of him, but a spark ignited,” she earlier recalled, as per AS.

“I am very shy and perhaps this stirred me more in front of a person who, with one glance, had touched me deeply. Then after, the way Cristiano treats me, cares for me and loves me did the rest.”

Cristiano and Rodriguez announced last year that the couple is set to welcome twins in 2022, increasing their brood to six.

