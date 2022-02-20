 
Sunday Feb 20 2022
Kanye West might face criminal charges in battery case: claims police source

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Kanye West could end up surrounded by serious criminal charges after he allegedly punched and pushed a fan last month who sought an autograph from the rapper.

According to the recent reports of TMZ, investigation in battery case involving the Donda rapper is about to complete after which the Los Angeles City Attorney will pronounce its decision.

The outlet reported that the 44-year-old rapper, who now goes as Ye, has not been questioned by the police however the evidences, including paparazzi video and witness statements, are hinting at the potential charges against the hip hop star.

On the professional front, the Flashing Lights rapper has recently made over a million dollars within 24 hours of Donda 2 release which he exclusively unveiled on his own music device STEM Player.

West ditched Apply, Spotify and other streaming platforms over their alleged unfair artist pay.  

