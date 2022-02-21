Three brothers divorce wives simultaneously for not taking care of mother-in-law

Representational image of a divorce decree — AFP

Three Algerian brothers have reportedly divorced their wives simultaneously after the women failed to take care of their old mother, Gulf News reported Sunday.

According to the report, the incident took place when the three brothers reached home from work and saw that a woman from the neighbour was giving a shower to their ailing old mother whereas their wives were nowhere to be seen.

Seeing this infuriated the men, according to the report, after which they decide to call their marriages off by divorcing the wives within a minute.

The report added that the old woman was taken care of by her daughter who would pay her a visit twice a week. However, she was recently unable to do so because her husband was diagnosed with cancer.

In the absence of their sister, the three brothers had asked their wives to take care of their old mother, but they had allegedly refused.