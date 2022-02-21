 
health
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count drops to lowest since January 8

Two children wearing masks ride a motorcycle with their parents. Photo: site: geo.tv
  • Pakistan logs only 1,360 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths in last 24 hours.
  • Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio drops to 3.26% in a single day.
  • 1,315 patients recover overnight, taking number of active cases in Pakistan to 67,672.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan logged only 1,360 fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the lowest since January 8, the National Command and Operation (NCOC) data showed Monday morning.

On January 8, the country reported 1,345 new COVID-19 infections.

As per the latest NCOC statistics, the new infections were detected after 41,597 coronavirus diagnostic tests were conducted countrywide in the last 24 hours.

With the decline, the COVID-19 positivity rate of the country also dropped to 3.26%. However, the overall case count rose to 1,501,680.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed the lives of 31 more patients, taking the countrywide death toll to 30,040 in a single day.

Moreover, 1,315 patients recovered overnight, taking the number of active cases in Pakistan to 67,672. However, 1,302 patients are still in critical care units.

As the country's COVID-19 positivity rate goes down, the NCOC is due to review the coronavirus restrictions today (Monday) it had extended in six cities having with COVID-19 positivity rate higher than 10%.

The forum had decided to keep the restrictions, initially imposed in cities with high disease prevalence in January, in place after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country on February 15.

