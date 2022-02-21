Trump's Truth Social app releases on Apple app store

 
Monday Feb 21 2022
Donald Trumps Truth Social app is available for download on Apple Incs app store. Photo:File
Donald Trump's "Truth Social app" is available for download on Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) app store late Sunday evening, according to witness accounts.

The app was also automatically downloaded to Apple device users who pre-ordered the app ahead of the anticipated launch.

Trump declared last October he was creating Truth Social to "fight up to the tyranny of Big Tech." Trump Media & Technology Group owns the app.

In a series of posts late on Friday, a verified account for the network's chief product officer, listed as Billy B., answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase. One user asked him when the app, which has been available this week for beta testers, would be released to the public, according to screenshots viewed by Reuters.

The launch would restore Trump's presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), Facebook (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

On Feb. 15 Trump's eldest son Donald Jr. posted on Twitter a screenshot of his father's verified @realDonaldTrump Truth Social account with one post, or "truth," that he uploaded on Feb. 14: "Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!"

