 
sports
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Sports Desk

WATCH: Test cricketer Abid Ali runs with 'full flow' after surgery

By
Sports Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

  • Test cricketer Abid Ali says he will start training again soon.
  • Thanks his fans for prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery.
  • Ali underwent a heart procedure after being diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome last year.

Pakistan Test cricketer Abid Ali, who recently underwent a heart procedure, has said that he has moved another step forward in rehabilitation as he started running with full flow.

The cricketer is currently recovering from acute coronary syndrome, which he was diagnosed with last year.

Ali announced that he would hold the bat and start training again soon and thanked his fans and followers for their prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery.

Related items

Abid had to undergo an angioplasty procedure at a hospital in Karachi in December 2021 after feeling chest pain while batting for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Abid's team Central Punjab was being played at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, when the player was rushed to a cardiac hospital for treatment, PCB had said.

More From Sports:

India tops ICC men's T20I rankings

India tops ICC men's T20I rankings
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 21

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 21
Babar Azam shares his thoughts on Karachi Kings PSL 2022 exit

Babar Azam shares his thoughts on Karachi Kings PSL 2022 exit
Pak vs Aus: Australian cricket team media manager arrives in Pakistan

Pak vs Aus: Australian cricket team media manager arrives in Pakistan
Full-strength Australia tour to benefit Pakistan: Fawad Ahmed

Full-strength Australia tour to benefit Pakistan: Fawad Ahmed
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans create new record after defeating Islamabad United

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans create new record after defeating Islamabad United
PSL 2022: Erin Holland enjoys 'colorful' Sunday in chic dress

PSL 2022: Erin Holland enjoys 'colorful' Sunday in chic dress
PSL 2022: Karachi Kings add another unwanted record to their name

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings add another unwanted record to their name
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans outclass Islamabad United by six wickets

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans outclass Islamabad United by six wickets
PSL is an awesome opportunity for me to improve my game: Will Smeed

PSL is an awesome opportunity for me to improve my game: Will Smeed
Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame
PSL 2022: U-19 player Mohammad Shehzad replaces James Faulkner

PSL 2022: U-19 player Mohammad Shehzad replaces James Faulkner

Latest

view all