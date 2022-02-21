 
PTI leader confirms Jahangir Tareen's 'secret' meeting with Shehbaz Sharif

  • Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan advises estranged Jahangir Khan Tareen to never trust the Sharif family.
  • Says Tareen can never get good from the Sharif family.
  • Claims 15 PML-N MPAs in Punjab Assembly are asking for PTI's tickets.

LAHORE: Amid reports of increasing links of Opposition parties with the ruling PTI's allies and disgruntled Jahangir Khan Tareen group, PTI leader Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan has confirmed the meeting of PML-N Vice President Shahbaz Sharif and Tareen.

Speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan, Chohan said that Tareen fulfilled his duties as PTI's general secretary very well.

However, he revealed that the estranged PTI leader met with Shehbaz, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, at former MNA Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood's residence.

During the programme, Chohan also advised Tareen, who is PM Imran Khan's former confidante, to never trust the Sharif family.

"Jahangir Tareen can never get good from the Sharif family," he said.

The PTI leader went on to say that Shehbaz is a person who doesn't have decisive power. Similarly, Chaudhry Nisar is also unable to decide, he added.

Chohan suggested Tareen decide while keeping the recent situation and incidents in mind because "there wouldn't be any no-trust motion" against the incumbent government.

"These people don't know where the no-trust motion would be brought."

Moreover, Chohan also claimed that 15 PML-N MPAs in Punjab Assembly are asking for PTI's tickets.

Shahbaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen meet 'secretly'

Shahbaz and Tareen had met secretly to discuss the ousting of PM Imran Khan, sources had said earlier.

The credible source had told The News that the two leaders met a few days ago to discuss the fate of the incumbent government.

Tareen, when contacted, did not offer any comment on this critically important meeting in the wake of the Opposition’s announcement to move a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

‘Such contacts are part of politics’

Without confirming or denying his meeting with Shahbaz Sharif, Tareen had said that his group of estranged ruling party MNAs and MPAs had given him the mandate to make any political decision.

Tareen had said that being a politician, he believes in interaction with other politicians. "Such contacts are part of politics," he had added.

Tareen had said that everybody was upset over the economic condition of the country and because of the growing price hike. He had said that his group’s MPs were of the view that they could not stay indifferent to the woes of the masses. In response to a question, Tareen had said that his group's MPs are more than 30 in number.

