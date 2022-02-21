Sara Ali Khan shares adorable family photos from Jeh’s birthday bash: See here

 
Sara Ali Khan shared her excitement on baby brother Jeh Ali Khan’s first birthday on Monday
Sara Ali Khan shared her excitement on baby brother Jeh Ali Khan’s first birthday on Monday, February 21, with an exclusive glimpse into the celebrations at the Kapoor-Khan clan.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a series of photos taken at the birthday party for Jeh, Saif Ali Khan’s youngest child and second with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The photos feature not only Sara and Jeh, but also the doting father Saif, and his second and third born sons, half-brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

The Kedarnath actress captioned the adorable family photos, “Happiest First Birthday Baby J,” coupled with a slew of birthday-themed emojis including cakes and balloons.

Have a look at the photos:



