BTS’ V to ‘return to daily activities’ as his quarantine ends post COVID-19

BTS’ V’s quarantine ends as he recovers from COVID-19. He’ll ‘return to his daily activities,’ says agency

BTS member V’s quarantine has finally ended as the artist has fully recovered from COVID-19, group’s agency Big Hit Music announced.

Kim Tae-hyung, famously known with his stage name ‘V’ was diagnosed with the virus last week and had been isolating since then.

"Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you that BTS member V has made a full recovery from Covid-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today, February 22," the statement from the agency read.

"V has been receiving treatment from home from Tuesday the 15th, and he is now able to return to his daily activities."

The singer showed mild symptoms and was being treated at his residence.

The agency added, "V did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine. He had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery."

Big Hit Music thanked the Korean singer’s fans as the army was concerned for his recovery.

"We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have shown concerns for the artist's health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19."

"We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow the health care guidelines. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Previously, the 26-year-old singer had shared two stories on his Instagram account for his ARMY.

The first story had a picture of him with the words, “Thank you for worrying about me, I’ve fully recovered thanks to you,” written on them.

“You’re sweet to worry have a good day,” he wrote on the second video clip.