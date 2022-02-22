Drew Barrymore to celebrate 40th anniversary of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'

Drew Barrymore will celebrate 40th anniversary of E.T. Extra-Terrestrial with daughters and Steven Spielberg

Drew Barrymore is all set to celebrate 40th years of classic movie E.T. Extra-Terrestrial with daughters.

Barrymore who played Gertie in the blockbuster film revealed her plans in an interview with People and that Spielberg talked to her about celebrating the anniversary.

The Charlie's Angels star said, “I've actually been speaking with Steven Spielberg about it. He calls my girls who he held when they were babies, and he's known them throughout their lives. I do want to reveal in this moment with them and include them and celebrate with Steven. He's a big father figure to me."

The 47-year-old actress further revealed that her daughters Olive and Frankie are the same age as she was when she starred in the film.

"So he's like, 'we’re not missing this moment with your kids,'” she said.

She went on saying, “I'm like, 'Okay. You're right. We can't. You're right.' This is a very emotional and full circle. My kids are very close to the age that I was when E.T. came out."

Barrymore recalled her reaction when the Schindler’s List director discussed the idea of celebrating the film’s 40th anniversary.

"When he said we need to celebrate the 40th anniversary with the girls, I cried my eyes out and it's such a life moment and I'm so proud of where we're all at," she said.

"It just feels like such a blessing that everyone is happy, and whole, and healthy right now," she concluded "This is so cool. This is life. What? How?"