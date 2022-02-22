 
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Kate Middleton flies to Denmark in rare solo overseas trip: See here

Kate Middleton arrived in Denmark on Tuesday in what marks a rare solo overseas trip for her
Kate Middleton arrived in Denmark on Tuesday in what marks a rare solo overseas trip for the Duchess of Cambridge.

According to People, Middleton is visiting Denmark in an effort to promote her exemplary work for early childhood education and will be staying in Copenhagen, the country’s capital, for two days.

The Duchess’ visit to Denmark with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood sees her representing the Queen abroad and as part of it, she will be holding audience with Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II.

Middleton is also expected to spend time with the Crown Princess Mary, wife to Crown Prince Frederik, the heir to the throne.

The Duchess’ visit was first announced on the Kensington Royal Twitter account earlier this month.

“Looking forward to learning from experts, parents & practitioners about Denmark’s approach to early childhood later this month. Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years, with a culture which prioritises the best start in life,” it read. 

