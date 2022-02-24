Kristen Dunst, Jesse Plemons holding off wedding for THIS reason

Kristen Dunst has opened up on her wedding plans with fiancé Jesse Plemons

Kristen Dunst has shared her reasons for delaying marriage with fiancé Jesse Plemons.

Although the couple already ‘call each other husband and wife’, they haven’t tied the knot officially.

The Melancholia actress said that the reason behind her postponing the wedding was her pregnancy and COVID-19.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she stated, “We call each other husband and wife. But we have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding.”

“There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody,” the 39-year-old actress added.

The couple met on the sets of Fargo and got engaged in January 2017. They have two kids together, Ennis Howard Plemons and James Robert Plemons.