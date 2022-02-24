 
Thursday Feb 24 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, others gear up for Jubilee tours

Thursday Feb 24, 2022


Schedule of the tours that senior royals will take in the run-up to the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee have been revealed.

The Royal Household, in a statement on Thursday, announced the four tours that will be taken by senior members of the Firm.

The statement read: "Members of the Royal Family will undertake a series of Royal Tours in the Spring of 2022.

"The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit the Republic of Ireland from Wednesday 23rd to Friday 25th March 2022.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas from 19th to 26th March 2022.

"The Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines from Friday 22nd to Monday 28th April 2022.

"The Princess Royal will visit Papua New Guinea from Monday 11th to Wednesday 13th April 2022." 

