Friday Feb 25 2022
New study shows what human body experiences right before death

Representational image. — AFP/File
  • "Life may actually flash in front of our eyes before death for 30 seconds," according to a study. 
  • Human brain sets out on mode of dreaming and recalling when it is about to die.
  • "If the brain did a flashback, it would probably like to remind you of good things, rather than the bad things," says co-author of study. 

Scientists have discovered some new phenomena related to the human brain right before death.

According to the study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, in an unexpected recording, a team of neuroscientists found out that the human brain sets out on the mode of dreaming and recalling when it is about to die, and for 30 seconds, it can have flashbacks of the past.

The breakthrough came during the examination of the brainwaves of an 87-year-old epilepsy patient — who had a fatal attack. It revealed that the brainwaves of the dying brain were in the same pattern as dreaming and recalling memories.

According to the BBC, the co-author of the study, Dr Ajmal Zemmar, said: "This was actually totally by chance, we did not plan to do this experiment or record these signals.

The process lasts for 30 seconds after the patient's heart stopped beating.

He further said: "If I were to jump to the philosophical realm, I would speculate that if the brain did a flashback, it would probably like to remind you of good things, rather than the bad things."

Talking about the team's findings, he said: "Just before and after the heart stopped working, we saw changes in a specific band of neural oscillations, so-called gamma oscillations, but also in others such as delta, theta, alpha, and beta oscillations.

"Through generating oscillations involved in memory retrieval, the brain may be playing the last recall of important life events just before we die, similar to the ones reported in near-death experiences."

