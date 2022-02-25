Even war cannot come in the way of love: Couple marries in Kyiv's monastery amid air raid sirens

Couple marries in Kyiv's monastery amid air raid sirens. — Facebook

KYIV: Amid the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian situation, a couple in Kyiv rushed to tie the knot amid air raid sirens.



Yaryna Arieva and her partner Svyatoslav Fursin decided to abandon their wedding plans that were yet to place on a terrace of a restaurant in the Ukrainian capital overlooking the Dnieper River and got married at a monastery, according to NDTV.

The couple made a change in their plans as the Russian forces decided to surround Ukraine and a number of missiles started coming down on Kyiv and other major cities, paving way for fear and anxiety among the citizens.

With people leaving the city to find a safer place and some looking for shelters, the couple chose to get married.

“That was very scary. It's the happiest moment of your life, and you go out, and you hear that,” said Arieva while talking about the sounds coming from the air raid sirens.

The newlywed girl also said that even though the situation is hard, Ukrainians will fight for their land, adding that "we maybe can die, and we just wanted to be together before all of that."